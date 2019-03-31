Inogen Inc (INGN) Stake Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Inogen worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,062,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,036,000 after buying an additional 135,811 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 110,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,307,000 after buying an additional 93,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after buying an additional 63,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INGN. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Inogen to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of INGN opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51. Inogen Inc has a 52 week low of $88.71 and a 52 week high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.06 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,162,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,542.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/inogen-inc-ingn-stake-increased-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.