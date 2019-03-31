Inogen Inc (INGN) Receives $195.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.37. 343,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,726. Inogen has a 1 year low of $88.71 and a 1 year high of $287.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inogen will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,162,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,542.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inogen by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.