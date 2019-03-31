Inogen Inc (INGN) Receives $195.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.80.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.37. 343,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,726. Inogen has a 1 year low of $88.71 and a 1 year high of $287.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,162,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,542.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inogen by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
