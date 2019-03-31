InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) to announce $271.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.26 million to $280.00 million. InnerWorkings reported sales of $274.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.25). InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%.

INWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. InnerWorkings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, EVP Oren B. Azar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 2,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INWK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,015. InnerWorkings has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.65.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

