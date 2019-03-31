Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Receives GBX 534.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 534.50 ($6.98).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Rupert Pearce sold 49,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total value of £213,251.61 ($278,651.00). Also, insider Tony Bates sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 541 ($7.07), for a total value of £38,438.05 ($50,226.12).

Shares of ISAT opened at GBX 555 ($7.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56. Inmarsat has a 12-month low of GBX 334.30 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 646 ($8.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Inmarsat’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Inmarsat’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

