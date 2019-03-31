Inflarx (IFRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Get Inflarx alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Inflarx in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Inflarx from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inflarx in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Inflarx from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of IFRX opened at $37.79 on Friday. Inflarx has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $917.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of -0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 29.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 46.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inflarx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.