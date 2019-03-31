INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2019 // Comments off

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,475 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 49 markets.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.