INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,475 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 49 markets.

