Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $6.79 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In related news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $43.57 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

