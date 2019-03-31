Illumina (ILMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Illumina continues to register strong top line growth across the company’s high throughput, mid throughput and low throughput categories. In the last-reported fourth quarter, the company observed strong demand for sequencing and array systems, consumables and services. Meanwhile HiSeq to NovaSeq upgrade cycle is progressing well and NextSeq placements are strong. We are also looking forward to the company's newly-inked Pacific Biosciences deal. In the past year, Illumina has outperformed its industry. However, we note that, Illumina exited the fourth quarter of 2018 on a mixed note with earnings lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate. HiSeq consumables are continuing with their expected decline. Seasonality in DTC functionality continues to dent Illumina’s microarray sales. Funding issues restrict growth. The company is operating in a tough competitive landscape.”

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Illumina to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $296.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.82.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $310.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina has a one year low of $225.82 and a one year high of $372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.33 million. Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.93, for a total value of $1,012,869.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,824,597.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 298 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $90,779.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $699,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,826 shares of company stock worth $11,621,589. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.