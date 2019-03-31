Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Receives $135.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,237.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $143.53 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

