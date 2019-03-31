IHS Markit (INFO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.46.

INFO stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $818,473.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $413,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,728,808.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 4,638.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

