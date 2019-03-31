ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report sales of $321.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.30 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $372.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

ICU Medical stock opened at $239.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.75. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $210.94 and a twelve month high of $321.70.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.65, for a total transaction of $343,527.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.31, for a total value of $1,225,899.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,712. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

