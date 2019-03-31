ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Cap of $161.75 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00008344 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb, ABCC and COSS. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $161.75 million and $11.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00423823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.01582729 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00026667 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00242245 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00031573 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006800 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,406,688 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Huobi, Hotbit, Bitbns, Allbit, DragonEX, Rfinex, Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX, COSS, OOOBTC, Upbit, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.