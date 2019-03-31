ICOBay Trading Up 114.2% This Week (IBT)

ICOBay (CURRENCY:IBT) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One ICOBay token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Token Store. ICOBay has a market cap of $51,418.00 and approximately $19,272.00 worth of ICOBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICOBay has traded up 114.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00423382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.01583537 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00240562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003332 BTC.

About ICOBay

ICOBay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,146,118 tokens. ICOBay’s official message board is medium.com/@icocalendartoday . ICOBay’s official website is icobay.net . ICOBay’s official Twitter account is @icobaynet

ICOBay Token Trading

ICOBay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

