iCAD (ICAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ICAD opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. iCAD has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iCAD by 13.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 96,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.