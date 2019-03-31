IBM (IBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.65 Billion

Brokerages expect that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will announce $18.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.43 billion and the highest is $19.26 billion. IBM reported sales of $19.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full year sales of $78.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.85 billion to $80.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.02 billion to $78.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IBM.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,371. IBM has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $1,807,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $272,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 216,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 67,055 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IBM by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in IBM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in IBM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 52,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBM (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.