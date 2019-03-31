Huntsman Co. (HUN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $22.49 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Huntsman and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

