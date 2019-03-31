Humanscape Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.86 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $9.86 million and $16,913.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00421380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.01580237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00238234 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 108,473,427,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,543,994,007 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

