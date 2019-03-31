Hudson Resources (HUD) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Hudson Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.40. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 million and a PE ratio of -18.18. Hudson Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Hudson Resources

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

