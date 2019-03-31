Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Paradigm Capital issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$464.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$428.92 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.81.

TSE HBM opened at C$9.55 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 29.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

