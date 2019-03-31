HSBC Initiates Coverage on Hutchison China MediTech (HCM)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 5,940 ($77.62) target price on the stock.

HCM opened at GBX 4,635 ($60.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02. Hutchison China MediTech has a 52-week low of GBX 3,180 ($41.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,600 ($73.17).

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

