HSBC Initiates Coverage on Hutchison China MediTech (HCM)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 5,940 ($77.62) target price on the stock.
HCM opened at GBX 4,635 ($60.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02. Hutchison China MediTech has a 52-week low of GBX 3,180 ($41.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,600 ($73.17).
About Hutchison China MediTech
