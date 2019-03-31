Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 593 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 21.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,355,000 after acquiring an additional 123,662 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $154,545.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $567,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. White sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $143,952.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

