Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,576 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 187,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 60,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

