Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Associated Banc by 1,937.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,354,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,026,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,955,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,274 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,465,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,102,000 after purchasing an additional 304,733 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut Associated Banc from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 3,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $77,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,605.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,894 shares of company stock worth $1,284,380 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASB stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

