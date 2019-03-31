Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $289,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,964,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,964,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 340,001 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9,679.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,249,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,329 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,188,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,482,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Stephens set a $104.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $377,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $125,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CFR opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.18 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

