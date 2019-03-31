HRT Financial LLC Takes $339,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after buying an additional 938,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 299.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,523,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after buying an additional 4,140,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $35.97 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

