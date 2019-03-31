HRT Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,873 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,307 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,646,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,587,000 after purchasing an additional 107,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 834,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $169,521.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,837.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGO opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

