Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) will report sales of $267.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.21 million. Howard Hughes posted sales of $161.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $744.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $464.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,262. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $142.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Kevin Orrock sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $73,938.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $737,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,760,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

