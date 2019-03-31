Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.58

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 2463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOV. ValuEngine raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 365.67 and a beta of 1.91.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $380.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,325,056 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,508,198 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,895,184 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,803 shares of the construction company's stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company's stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.
