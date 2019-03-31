Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.58

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 2463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOV. ValuEngine raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 365.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Hovnanian Enterprises shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, April 1st. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 29th.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $380.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,325,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,508,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,508,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,895,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/hovnanian-enterprises-hov-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-10-58.html.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

See Also: Tarde Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.