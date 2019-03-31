Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Receives $9.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 622,320 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $4,822,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Stone Run Capital LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $899.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

