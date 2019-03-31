Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 32,711.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 159,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 32.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,522,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 164,402 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 67.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.51. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.94 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

