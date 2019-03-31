Hostess Brands Inc (GRSHU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $28,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $13,273,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $15,400,000.

GRSHU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Hostess Brands, Inc, formerly Gores Holdings, Inc, is a packaged food company. The Company’s segments include Sweet Baked Goods and Other. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hostess Holdings, L.P., produces a range of treats, including Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes and Fruit Pies, in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes.

