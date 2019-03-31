Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stake Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2,512.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 142,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 136,924 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hologic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,541,000 after acquiring an additional 223,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Cowen cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.28 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $48.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.22 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $585,888.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stake Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/hologic-inc-holx-stake-raised-by-gotham-asset-management-llc.html.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.