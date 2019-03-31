Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Acquires 308,992 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 308,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,649.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 700 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $17,150.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 75,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $1,812,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 109,500 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $2,622,525.00.

BX opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $504.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,144,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,976,000 after buying an additional 273,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,545,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,197,000 after buying an additional 749,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,094,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,147,000 after buying an additional 5,189,588 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,701,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,558,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,829,000 after buying an additional 844,750 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

