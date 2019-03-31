Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,044 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,617.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,432,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after buying an additional 1,379,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,378,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 48,602.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 536,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 535,110 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 312,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 273,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $30.85 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

