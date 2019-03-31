Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HTBK. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $523.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner bought 3,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $45,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,051.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 131,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

