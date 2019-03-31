Head-To-Head Review: NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NRDBY) vs. Its Rivals

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS: NRDBY) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $13.11 billion $3.63 billion 8.56 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Competitors $14.01 billion $2.69 billion 12.95

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 38.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 0 0 0 N/A NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Competitors 773 1949 1660 81 2.24

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.68%. Given NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 29.79% 9.42% 0.55% NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Competitors 19.33% 11.46% 1.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S competitors beat NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

