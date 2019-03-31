Head-To-Head Review: Barrick Gold (GOLD) vs. McEwen Mining (MUX)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -21.33% 3.85% 1.68% McEwen Mining -35.32% -8.53% -7.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and McEwen Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 3.32 -$1.55 billion $0.35 39.17 McEwen Mining $128.82 million 4.02 -$44.87 million ($0.13) -11.54

McEwen Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barrick Gold. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 10 6 0 2.29 McEwen Mining 0 1 1 0 2.50

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus target price of $14.82, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Barrick Gold pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. McEwen Mining pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Barrick Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats McEwen Mining on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

