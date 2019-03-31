Head to Head Contrast: Brown & Brown (BRO) vs. Its Peers

Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) is one of 19 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Brown & Brown to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brown & Brown and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 17.09% 12.03% 5.83% Brown & Brown Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

Dividends

Brown & Brown pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Brown & Brown pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 32.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brown & Brown has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brown & Brown and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 3 4 2 0 1.89 Brown & Brown Competitors 186 677 767 39 2.39

Brown & Brown presently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.60%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Brown & Brown’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brown & Brown has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown & Brown’s peers have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brown & Brown and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $2.01 billion $344.26 million 23.99 Brown & Brown Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 33.99

Brown & Brown’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brown & Brown. Brown & Brown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brown & Brown peers beat Brown & Brown on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. Its National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers and title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. Its Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial insurance products to retail insurance agencies. Its Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

