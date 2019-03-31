Head to Head Comparison: CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU) and DTE Energy (DTE)

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CENT PUERTO S A/S and DTE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENT PUERTO S A/S $506.42 million 2.75 $610.08 million $1.41 6.52 DTE Energy $14.21 billion 1.61 $1.12 billion $6.30 19.80

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CENT PUERTO S A/S. CENT PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CENT PUERTO S A/S and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENT PUERTO S A/S 120.31% 73.02% 39.73% DTE Energy 7.88% 10.85% 3.27%

Dividends

CENT PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DTE Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. CENT PUERTO S A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CENT PUERTO S A/S and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENT PUERTO S A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 DTE Energy 1 5 6 0 2.42

CENT PUERTO S A/S currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.63%. DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $116.18, suggesting a potential downside of 6.86%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than DTE Energy.

Summary

CENT PUERTO S A/S beats DTE Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 696 distribution substations and 442,700 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,800 miles of distribution mains; 1,305,000 service pipelines; and 1,273,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 23 landfill gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

