Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Langen Mcalenn raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.92.

HIG stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $110,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift bought 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,560.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

