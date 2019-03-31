Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 841 Shares of Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Deluxe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Deluxe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Deluxe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $524.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 841 Shares of Deluxe Co. (DLX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/hancock-whitney-corp-sells-841-shares-of-deluxe-co-dlx.html.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.