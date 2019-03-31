Hancock Whitney Corp Has $507,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. OTR Global cut Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE:JCI opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hancock Whitney Corp Has $507,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/hancock-whitney-corp-has-507000-position-in-johnson-controls-international-plc-jci.html.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.