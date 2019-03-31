Hancock Whitney Corp Has $475,000 Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 43.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,055,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 497.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,268,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 1,056,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,864,000 after buying an additional 1,053,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,864,000 after buying an additional 1,053,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 8,680.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 925,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.88.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David M. Bump sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $295,482.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

