Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,911 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth $6,344,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 174.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,904 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEI opened at $6.29 on Friday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.77). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $95.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $7.00 target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

