Halliburton (HAL) Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,011,935 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029,477 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $239,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,166 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $29.30 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $280,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/halliburton-hal-holdings-increased-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.