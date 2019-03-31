Hade Platform (HADE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

Hade Platform (CURRENCY:HADE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Hade Platform has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Hade Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hade Platform has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hade Platform token can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hade Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00421410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.01579435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00238877 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

About Hade Platform

Hade Platform’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,147,072 tokens. The official website for Hade Platform is hadeplatform.com . The Reddit community for Hade Platform is /r/HadePlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hade Platform’s official Twitter account is @HadePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hade Platform Token Trading

Hade Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hade Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hade Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hade Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hade Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hade Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.