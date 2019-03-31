Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Guaranty Bancorp worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of GBNK remained flat at $$20.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 826,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,166. Guaranty Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $607.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/guaranty-bancorp-gbnk-shares-bought-by-omers-administration-corp.html.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.