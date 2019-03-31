Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) and Its Peers Critical Review

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gritstone Oncology to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gritstone Oncology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gritstone Oncology Competitors 818 2736 5998 253 2.58

Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 66.92%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.61%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million -$41.37 million -1.83 Gritstone Oncology Competitors $897.80 million $191.27 million -0.98

Gritstone Oncology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology N/A N/A N/A Gritstone Oncology Competitors -5,042.91% -70.67% -25.98%

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.