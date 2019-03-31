Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,044 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 3,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $95,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman E V. Goings bought 3,700 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,461.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,887 shares of company stock worth $295,068. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $505.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.53 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 114.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,044 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-purchases-3044-shares-of-tupperware-brands-co-tup.html.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.