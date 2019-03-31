Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 162,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 217,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the period.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $33,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont bought 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,836 shares in the company, valued at $637,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-grows-holdings-in-brinker-international-inc-eat.html.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.